Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Takes $1.15 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 1.1% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.97. 153,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,934. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.70.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

