Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Invests $455,000 in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Commerce Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.63. 54,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,995. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $72.60.
Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CBSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.
Commerce Bancshares Company Profile
Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.
