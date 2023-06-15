Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Down 33.6% in May

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,700 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 676,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,487.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGEAF shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF remained flat at $50.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63.

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

