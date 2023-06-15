ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,300 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 364,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

CLIR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,129. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ClearSign Technologies ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.