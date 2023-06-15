Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.30.

Clarivate Price Performance

CLVT stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

About Clarivate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Exor N.V. acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth $138,994,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 65.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,546,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,730,000 after buying an additional 15,988,500 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 86.1% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,781,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626,160 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in Clarivate by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 18,240,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $93,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

