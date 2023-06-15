Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the May 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS COYJF remained flat at C$6.02 on Wednesday. Citycon Oyj has a one year low of C$6.02 and a one year high of C$6.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.02.
