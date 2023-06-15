Citigroup Raises Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $86.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TTD. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.22.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.07, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.75. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $78.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,584.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,194 shares of company stock worth $62,214,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

