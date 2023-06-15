Citigroup Raises Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $86.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TTD. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.22.
Trade Desk Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.07, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.75. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $78.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Trade Desk news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,584.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,194 shares of company stock worth $62,214,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
