Citigroup Raises Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $90.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAH. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.79.
Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $86.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day moving average of $78.84. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $88.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.
Cardinal Health Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 113.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.
Cardinal Health Company Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
