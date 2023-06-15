Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of Ascent Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,514 shares of company stock worth $814,108 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.