Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 3.0% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 108,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,708.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,514 shares of company stock worth $814,108 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

