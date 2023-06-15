Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf Sells 3,002 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,222.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,883,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735,281 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.