Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average of $88.41.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

