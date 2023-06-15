Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.26. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,541 shares of company stock worth $549,224 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ciena by 5.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $2,354,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 30.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 140,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.