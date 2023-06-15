CIBC Raises Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$3.75

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Transat A.T. stock opened at C$4.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$2.50 and a 1-year high of C$5.02.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.