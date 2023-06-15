Christian O. Henry Sells 39,007 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) Director Christian O. Henry sold 39,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $71,772.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,256,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,648.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DNA opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

