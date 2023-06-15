ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the May 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.5007 per share. This represents a yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 65.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

