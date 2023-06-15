China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (CLPXY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on August 29th

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1348 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Performance

Shares of CLPXY stock opened at C$10.50 on Thursday. China Longyuan Power Group has a 1-year low of C$10.21 and a 1-year high of C$19.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.03.

Get China Longyuan Power Group alerts:

China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China. It operates through segments, Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as thermal, solar, tidal, biomass, and geothermal solar power.

Receive News & Ratings for China Longyuan Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Longyuan Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.