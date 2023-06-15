China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (CLPXY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on August 29th

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1348 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.
China Longyuan Power Group Stock Performance
Shares of CLPXY stock opened at C$10.50 on Thursday. China Longyuan Power Group has a 1-year low of C$10.21 and a 1-year high of C$19.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.03.
China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile
