Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $1.38. Chimerix shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 648,814 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMRX. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Chimerix in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chimerix Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $128.44 million, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chimerix

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

In other Chimerix news, CFO Michael T. Andriole bought 51,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $58,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 98,450 shares of company stock worth $113,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 65,250 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chimerix by 12.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 216,558 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Chimerix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,276,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Chimerix by 33.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Chimerix by 65.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 233,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 92,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Stories

