Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 5,973 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.45. 745,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.