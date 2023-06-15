Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 55 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

LHX traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.55. 330,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,613. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.17 and a 200 day moving average of $201.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 95.20%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

