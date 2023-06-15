Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 365 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Hess were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of HES traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.45. 347,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.45. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.