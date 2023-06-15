Chesapeake Wealth Management Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after buying an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after buying an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after buying an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after buying an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,136,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,148,000 after buying an additional 493,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D remained flat at $52.56 on Thursday. 1,039,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,203. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

