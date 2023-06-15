Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 371 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 242,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,259. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.