Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $519,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.72. 617,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,584. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.27. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

