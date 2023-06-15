Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.1 %

LLY stock traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $452.50. The stock had a trading volume of 821,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,999. The firm has a market cap of $429.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $413.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $456.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.