Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Dover by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Dover by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.43. 220,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,586. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.53. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.