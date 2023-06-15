Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.3 %

AN stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,702. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.09. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $158.30.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael Mark Manley bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,714.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total value of $6,394,743.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,285,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,486,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,423 shares of company stock worth $39,893,967 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.