Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 301 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $879.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The firm has a market cap of $363.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $687.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.29.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.