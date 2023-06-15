Chelsea Counsel Co. Purchases Shares of 13,800 Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 37,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 95,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

