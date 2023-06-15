Chelsea Counsel Co. Purchases New Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 555,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 194,996 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMP. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $60.32. 559,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,052. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $64.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.04%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

