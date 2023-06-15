Chelsea Counsel Co. Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Chelsea Counsel Co. decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,812,000 after acquiring an additional 775,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

LHX stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,433. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.17 and its 200-day moving average is $201.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.