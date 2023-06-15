Chelsea Counsel Co. Invests $26,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MS traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $88.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,550. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $148.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

