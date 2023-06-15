Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,984 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,404,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $924,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,805 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $762,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,991 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Laurentian decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.45. 12,262,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,048,797. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 279.67, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

