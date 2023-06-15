Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,640. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

