Chelsea Counsel Co. Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.93. 620,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,067. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

