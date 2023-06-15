Chelsea Counsel Co. Acquires Shares of 2,200 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,502,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,853,229. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.