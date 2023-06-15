Chelsea Counsel Co. Acquires Shares of 18,500 Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XSLV. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,425,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 88,245 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,117,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,516,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 215.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,255. The company has a market capitalization of $501.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

