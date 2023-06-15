Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.

Chart Industries Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $138.66 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.31.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,675 shares of company stock worth $808,523. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 671,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $48,444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 576.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,605,000 after acquiring an additional 344,662 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

