Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Chalice Mining Limited (OTC:CGMLF – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chalice Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Chalice Mining Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.
About Chalice Mining
Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum group element, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Julimar Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element project that covers an area of approximately 740 square kilometers located in Avon Region, Western Australia; and the Barrabarra Nickel -Copper- Platinum group element project located in Geraldton.
