CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Up 80.0% in May

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered CFSB Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

CFSB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.00. 710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805. CFSB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CFSB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CFSB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $148,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

