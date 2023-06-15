Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Update

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,380,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 8,180,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Certara Stock Performance

Certara stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,285,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. Certara has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 199.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Certara had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Certara will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Certara

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,104 shares of company stock worth $634,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,466,000 after purchasing an additional 626,267 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,026,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,416,000 after purchasing an additional 294,183 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,129,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,877,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,494,000 after acquiring an additional 626,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

