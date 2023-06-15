Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. American Trust purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,481,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 51,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS IFRA traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $38.12. 194,903 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

