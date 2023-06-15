Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,682. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.04 and its 200-day moving average is $226.65.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

