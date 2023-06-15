Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.27 Million in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for 1.8% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 63,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 336,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,849. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.