Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 106,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BOE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. 46,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.