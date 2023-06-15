Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 112,747 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 4.8% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Centurion Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,656,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,917,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,208,000 after buying an additional 384,355 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,352,000. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,040,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,496,000 after acquiring an additional 190,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 519.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 201,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after acquiring an additional 169,051 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $86.52. 109,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,395. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $86.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.14.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

