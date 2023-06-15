Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 85,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,792,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $601,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.27. 76,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,841. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.92. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

