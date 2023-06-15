Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV remained flat at $72.91 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,488,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

