Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,262 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,679,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,970,000 after acquiring an additional 191,257 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,180,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.24. 727,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,293. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

