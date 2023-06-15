Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $650,280. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.79. 4,107,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,196,270. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77. The company has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

